Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

Crown Win River

8336 S Lewis Ave · (918) 205-7813
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8336 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK 74137

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 500-511 · Avail. Aug 11

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 803 sqft

Unit 700-707 · Avail. Sep 17

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 803 sqft

Unit 500-507 · Avail. Sep 21

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 803 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 400-406 · Avail. Jul 22

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Unit 400-402 · Avail. Jul 26

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Unit 400-410 · Avail. Aug 6

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crown Win River.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
community garden
conference room
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Win River is our newest construction project. Enjoy high end luxury including keyless entry doors, garages, and sleek modern decor. Easy access to Tulsa Hills shopping, the new Margaritaville with it's fantastic restaurant choices and the Riverparks. Go straight north on Riverside Drive to find The Gathering Place, Tulsa's premier new park and family activity center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant, $50 for married couple
Deposit: $50 (1 bedrooms) $100 (2 bedrooms)
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $100
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $10 a month per Pet
restrictions: Some Breed Restrictions/no weight limit
Parking Details: First come, first serve. Garage available for $100/month.
Storage Details: One B1 units only
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crown Win River have any available units?
Crown Win River has 24 units available starting at $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does Crown Win River have?
Some of Crown Win River's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crown Win River currently offering any rent specials?
Crown Win River is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crown Win River pet-friendly?
Yes, Crown Win River is pet friendly.
Does Crown Win River offer parking?
Yes, Crown Win River offers parking.
Does Crown Win River have units with washers and dryers?
No, Crown Win River does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Crown Win River have a pool?
Yes, Crown Win River has a pool.
Does Crown Win River have accessible units?
No, Crown Win River does not have accessible units.
Does Crown Win River have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crown Win River has units with dishwashers.
