Crown Win River

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant, $50 for married couple
Deposit: $50 (1 bedrooms) $100 (2 bedrooms)
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $100
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $10 a month per Pet
restrictions: Some Breed Restrictions/no weight limit
Parking Details: First come, first serve. Garage available for $100/month.
Storage Details: One B1 units only
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.