All apartments in Tulsa
Find more places like Coventry Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tulsa, OK
/
Coventry Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:57 AM

Coventry Park

8120 E 63rd Pl · (918) 517-8263
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tulsa
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8120 E 63rd Pl, Tulsa, OK 74133
Burning Tree

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6376 S. 82ND E. 0402 · Avail. now

$545

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 602 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Coventry Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
on-site laundry
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
internet access
$99 FIRST MONTH!!! - You will love this large 1br/1ba floorplan with w/d connections, spacious closets, and a cozy patio!

(RLNE5145115)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Assigned Covered Parking: $25/month.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Coventry Park have any available units?
Coventry Park has a unit available for $545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does Coventry Park have?
Some of Coventry Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Coventry Park currently offering any rent specials?
Coventry Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Coventry Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Coventry Park is pet friendly.
Does Coventry Park offer parking?
Yes, Coventry Park offers parking.
Does Coventry Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Coventry Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Coventry Park have a pool?
Yes, Coventry Park has a pool.
Does Coventry Park have accessible units?
No, Coventry Park does not have accessible units.
Does Coventry Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Coventry Park has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Coventry Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Red River Apartments
1502 E 71st St
Tulsa, OK 74136
Cascades at Southern Hills
1818 E 71st St
Tulsa, OK 74136
Midtown Flats
4803 South Braden Avenue
Tulsa, OK 74135
The Shoreline
9601 E 21st Pl
Tulsa, OK 74129
The Woods at 79th
1563 S 79th East Ave
Tulsa, OK 74129
Sydney Court Townhomes
1902 South 84th East Avenue
Tulsa, OK 74129
Southern Elm
4519 E 31st St
Tulsa, OK 74135
Pin Oak Townhomes
4928 S Quaker Ave
Tulsa, OK 74105

Similar Pages

Tulsa 1 BedroomsTulsa 2 Bedrooms
Tulsa Apartments with ParkingTulsa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tulsa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Broken Arrow, OKBixby, OKBartlesville, OKGlenpool, OK
Owasso, OKSapulpa, OKPryor Creek, OKJenks, OK
Okmulgee, OKWagoner, OKCushing, OKOkemah, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

South PeoriaBrooksidePark Plaza East Iii & Iv
Longview Lake EstatesKensington
RiverviewBurning Tree

Apartments Near Colleges

Tulsa Community CollegeUniversity of Tulsa
Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity