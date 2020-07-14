Amenities
Cedar Ridge Apartments is the luxury community you’ve been searching for. Our brand-new, spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Tulsa, Oklahoma, are available in a number of unique floor plans. Each of our apartment homes is stylishly designed with fully equipped kitchens featuring handsome farmhouse white or espresso brown custom cabinetry. Luxurious amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool, and a grill and chill station. Our internet cafe offers a gourmet coffee and tea bar so you can get an energy boost anytime you need it. Rent an apartment at Cedar Ridge Apartments and discover relaxed luxury living.