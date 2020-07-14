All apartments in Tulsa
Find more places like Cedar Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tulsa, OK
/
Cedar Ridge
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:03 AM

Cedar Ridge

11100 E 96th St S · (918) 208-0943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tulsa
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11100 E 96th St S, Tulsa, OK 74133

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cedar Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
lobby
online portal
shuffle board
Cedar Ridge Apartments is the luxury community you’ve been searching for. Our brand-new, spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Tulsa, Oklahoma, are available in a number of unique floor plans. Each of our apartment homes is stylishly designed with fully equipped kitchens featuring handsome farmhouse white or espresso brown custom cabinetry. Luxurious amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool, and a grill and chill station. Our internet cafe offers a gourmet coffee and tea bar so you can get an energy boost anytime you need it. Rent an apartment at Cedar Ridge Apartments and discover relaxed luxury living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 (Non-refundable).
fee: Pets under 40lbs: $400; Pets weighing 41-80lbs: $500
limit: 2 pets allowed
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 80 lbs. Breed Restrictions Apply. *Service Animals are not considered pets. Pet deposits and pet rent are not applicable for these service animals. Additional documentation may be requested.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cedar Ridge have any available units?
Cedar Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tulsa, OK.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does Cedar Ridge have?
Some of Cedar Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cedar Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Cedar Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cedar Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Cedar Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Cedar Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Cedar Ridge offers parking.
Does Cedar Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cedar Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cedar Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Cedar Ridge has a pool.
Does Cedar Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, Cedar Ridge has accessible units.
Does Cedar Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cedar Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Cedar Ridge?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avignon Townhomes
1902 E 74th Pl
Tulsa, OK 74136
Urban Oaks at 51st
2102 E 51st St
Tulsa, OK 74105
Wood Creek Apartments
11107 E Brady St
Tulsa, OK 74116
Springs at Woodlands South
7541 S Mingo Rd
Tulsa, OK 74133
Belmont Park Town Homes
11310 E 23rd St
Tulsa, OK 74129
Deerfield Estates
8812 S Delaware Ave
Tulsa, OK 74137
Silver Springs
6112 S 87th East Ave
Tulsa, OK 74133
Atria
8601 S Mingo Rd
Tulsa, OK 74133

Similar Pages

Tulsa 1 BedroomsTulsa 2 Bedrooms
Tulsa Apartments with ParkingTulsa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tulsa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Broken Arrow, OKBixby, OKBartlesville, OKGlenpool, OK
Owasso, OKSapulpa, OKPryor Creek, OKJenks, OK
Okmulgee, OKWagoner, OKCushing, OKOkemah, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

South PeoriaBrooksidePark Plaza East Iii & Iv
Longview Lake EstatesKensington
RiverviewBurning Tree

Apartments Near Colleges

Tulsa Community CollegeUniversity of Tulsa
Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity