Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance package receiving

Brookwood apartment homes provides a beautiful escape from everyday endeavors . Our Community is minutes from Historic Brookside where you can enjoy exciting night life full of entertainment, amazing food and shopping! It is right around the corner from major highways that will take you where you want to go in the Tulsa area within a few moments. And the best part, we are tucked away in our own private oasis at the end of the street, with neighbors as your only traffic.

Our management team prides themselves by ensuring our residents of top notch customer service, enjoyable resident activities and events, beautifully maintained grounds and more. We want you to plant your roots and thrive here at Brookwood!