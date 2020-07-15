All apartments in Tulsa
Find more places like 9303 E 81st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tulsa, OK
/
9303 E 81st St
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:31 PM

9303 E 81st St

9303 East 81st Street · (918) 819-1001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tulsa
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9303 East 81st Street, Tulsa, OK 74133

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 422 · Avail. now

$1,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
Great Location! Enjoy lovely sunset views from the balcony! You also can rent the whole place for $1595.00

Special pricing for Cancer treatment patients. Quiet, luxury apartment on the top floor of gated community. Two bedroom and two full baths, whirlpool tub in master bath. Less than two miles from Saint Francis South, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, and Hillcrest Hospital South. Less than two miles to Woodland Hills Mall, Target, and Movie Theater. Easy access to the freeway.
This apartment is simply stunning. Our community features a gourmet outdoor kitchen, garages, refreshing resort-style swimming pool, foam top mattress, and heated spa, poolside cabanas, a Wi-Fi café with a flat-panel HDTV, an on-site tanning center, play area and a fully-equipped fitness center. Our lushly landscaped grounds provide a beautiful setting for your new pet-friendly apartment home, which will include ceramic tile in the foyer and kitchen, a breakfast bar, in-home washer and dryer and generous walk-in closets.

Rich Cabinets in Kitchens & Baths
Modern Black Appliances
Smooth Surface Cooktops
Built-In Microwaves
Breakfast Bars
Ceramic Tile Kitchens & Foyers
Lofty Nine Foot & Tray Ceilings
Crown Moulding
In-Home Full-Size Washers & Dryers
Walk-In Closets
Built-In Bookshelves
Jetted Garden Tubs
Separate Showers
Private Balconies or Sunrooms
Plantation Blinds
Direct Access, Attached & Detached Garages w/ Remotes
COMMUNITY AMENITIES:
Resort-Style Swimming Pool w/ Sundeck
Relaxing Outdoor Spa
Outdoor Gourmet Kitchen
Wi-Fi Café w/ Flat-Panel HDTV
High-Energy Fitness Center
On-Site Tanning Center
Gated Access
Children’s Play Park
Pet Friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9303 E 81st St have any available units?
9303 E 81st St has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9303 E 81st St have?
Some of 9303 E 81st St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9303 E 81st St currently offering any rent specials?
9303 E 81st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9303 E 81st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9303 E 81st St is pet friendly.
Does 9303 E 81st St offer parking?
Yes, 9303 E 81st St offers parking.
Does 9303 E 81st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9303 E 81st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9303 E 81st St have a pool?
Yes, 9303 E 81st St has a pool.
Does 9303 E 81st St have accessible units?
No, 9303 E 81st St does not have accessible units.
Does 9303 E 81st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9303 E 81st St has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 9303 E 81st St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avery Park
4111 E 51st St
Tulsa, OK 74135
Wood Creek Apartments
11107 E Brady St
Tulsa, OK 74116
Mansion House
1638 S Carson Ave
Tulsa, OK 74119
The Trenton Terrace Apartments
1420 S Trenton Ave E
Tulsa, OK 74120
Darlington Oaks
4801 S Braden Ave
Tulsa, OK 74135
Westminster Apartments
4858 S 78th East Pl
Tulsa, OK 74145
Park Villas Apartments
4974 South 76th East Avenue
Tulsa, OK 74145
Pin Oak Townhomes
4928 S Quaker Ave
Tulsa, OK 74105

Similar Pages

Tulsa 1 BedroomsTulsa 2 Bedrooms
Tulsa Apartments with ParkingTulsa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tulsa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Broken Arrow, OKBixby, OKMuskogee, OKBartlesville, OK
Jenks, OKGlenpool, OKOwasso, OKPryor Creek, OK
Claremore, OKOkmulgee, OKWagoner, OKCushing, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrooksideSouth Peoria
Park Plaza East Iii & IvKensington
Riverview

Apartments Near Colleges

Tulsa Community CollegeUniversity of Tulsa
Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity