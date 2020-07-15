9303 E 81st St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Great Location! Enjoy lovely sunset views from the balcony! You also can rent the whole place for $1595.00



Special pricing for Cancer treatment patients. Quiet, luxury apartment on the top floor of gated community. Two bedroom and two full baths, whirlpool tub in master bath. Less than two miles from Saint Francis South, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, and Hillcrest Hospital South. Less than two miles to Woodland Hills Mall, Target, and Movie Theater. Easy access to the freeway.

This apartment is simply stunning. Our community features a gourmet outdoor kitchen, garages, refreshing resort-style swimming pool, foam top mattress, and heated spa, poolside cabanas, a Wi-Fi café with a flat-panel HDTV, an on-site tanning center, play area and a fully-equipped fitness center. Our lushly landscaped grounds provide a beautiful setting for your new pet-friendly apartment home, which will include ceramic tile in the foyer and kitchen, a breakfast bar, in-home washer and dryer and generous walk-in closets.



Rich Cabinets in Kitchens & Baths

Modern Black Appliances

Smooth Surface Cooktops

Built-In Microwaves

Breakfast Bars

Ceramic Tile Kitchens & Foyers

Lofty Nine Foot & Tray Ceilings

Crown Moulding

In-Home Full-Size Washers & Dryers

Walk-In Closets

Built-In Bookshelves

Jetted Garden Tubs

Separate Showers

Private Balconies or Sunrooms

Plantation Blinds

Direct Access, Attached & Detached Garages w/ Remotes

COMMUNITY AMENITIES:

Resort-Style Swimming Pool w/ Sundeck

Relaxing Outdoor Spa

Outdoor Gourmet Kitchen

Wi-Fi Café w/ Flat-Panel HDTV

High-Energy Fitness Center

On-Site Tanning Center

Gated Access

Children’s Play Park

Pet Friendly