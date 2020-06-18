Sign Up
Home
/
Tulsa, OK
/
719 S Troost Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:26 AM
719 S Troost Avenue
719 South Troost Avenue
·
(918) 409-9262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
719 South Troost Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74120
Pearl District
Price and availability
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Near Cherry street and downtown.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 719 S Troost Avenue have any available units?
719 S Troost Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tulsa, OK
.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tulsa Rent Report
.
Is 719 S Troost Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
719 S Troost Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 S Troost Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 719 S Troost Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tulsa
.
Does 719 S Troost Avenue offer parking?
No, 719 S Troost Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 719 S Troost Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 S Troost Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 S Troost Avenue have a pool?
No, 719 S Troost Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 719 S Troost Avenue have accessible units?
No, 719 S Troost Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 719 S Troost Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 S Troost Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 719 S Troost Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 719 S Troost Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
