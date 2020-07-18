Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tulsa
Find more places like 7122 S Canton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tulsa, OK
/
7122 S Canton Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7122 S Canton Avenue
7122 South Canton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tulsa
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
7122 South Canton Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74136
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location. Near St Francis. Very large combo with fireplace. Vaulted ceiling. Formal dining. Wet bar. 2 patio access.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7122 S Canton Avenue have any available units?
7122 S Canton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tulsa, OK
.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tulsa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7122 S Canton Avenue have?
Some of 7122 S Canton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7122 S Canton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7122 S Canton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7122 S Canton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7122 S Canton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tulsa
.
Does 7122 S Canton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7122 S Canton Avenue offers parking.
Does 7122 S Canton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7122 S Canton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7122 S Canton Avenue have a pool?
No, 7122 S Canton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7122 S Canton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7122 S Canton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7122 S Canton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7122 S Canton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cimarron
13201 E 31st St
Tulsa, OK 74134
Boca Vista Apartments
10851 E 33rd St
Tulsa, OK 74146
Urban Oaks at 51st
2102 E 51st St
Tulsa, OK 74105
The Shoreline
9601 E 21st Pl
Tulsa, OK 74129
The Woods at 79th
1563 S 79th East Ave
Tulsa, OK 74129
Sydney Court Townhomes
1902 South 84th East Avenue
Tulsa, OK 74129
The View at Riverside
910 E 61st St
Tulsa, OK 74136
Village Creek at 67th
6630 S Zunis Ave
Tulsa, OK 74136
Similar Pages
Tulsa 1 Bedrooms
Tulsa 2 Bedrooms
Tulsa Apartments with Parking
Tulsa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tulsa Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Broken Arrow, OK
Bixby, OK
Muskogee, OK
Bartlesville, OK
Jenks, OK
Glenpool, OK
Owasso, OK
Pryor Creek, OK
Claremore, OK
Okmulgee, OK
Wagoner, OK
Cushing, OK
Nearby Neighborhoods
Brookside
South Peoria
Park Plaza East Iii & Iv
Kensington
Riverview
Apartments Near Colleges
Tulsa Community College
University of Tulsa
Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology