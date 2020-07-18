All apartments in Tulsa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

7122 S Canton Avenue

7122 South Canton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7122 South Canton Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74136

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location. Near St Francis. Very large combo with fireplace. Vaulted ceiling. Formal dining. Wet bar. 2 patio access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7122 S Canton Avenue have any available units?
7122 S Canton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tulsa, OK.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7122 S Canton Avenue have?
Some of 7122 S Canton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7122 S Canton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7122 S Canton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7122 S Canton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7122 S Canton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tulsa.
Does 7122 S Canton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7122 S Canton Avenue offers parking.
Does 7122 S Canton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7122 S Canton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7122 S Canton Avenue have a pool?
No, 7122 S Canton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7122 S Canton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7122 S Canton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7122 S Canton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7122 S Canton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
