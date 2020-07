Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Unit 212 Available 08/15/20 Stylish Furnished Downtown Studio - Property Id: 303695



Everything included - perfect for corporate rental! The apartment has been thoughtfully designed with upscale, modern finishes like granite counter tops, hand-scraped wood floors and stainless steel appliances. The spaces have been carefully crafted to maximize functionality.



We include:

- All utilities

- Wifi

- Linens and Towels

- Fully equipped kitchen

- Smart TV

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/625-s-elgin-ave-tulsa-ok-unit-212/303695

Property Id 303695



(RLNE5940820)