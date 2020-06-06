All apartments in Tulsa
Find more places like 625 S. Elgin Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tulsa, OK
/
625 S. Elgin Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

625 S. Elgin Ave

625 South Elgin Avenue · (918) 200-6762
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tulsa
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

625 South Elgin Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74120
Downtown Tulsa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $695 · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Coliseum Apartments - Affordable Downtown Living - Property Id: 222759

Originally constructed in 1925, the Coliseum has been in the heart of Tulsa for over 90 years. In 1925, office workers were flowing into the city as quickly as oil was flowing out of the ground. The Coliseum Apartments were designed and billed as "professional apartments. Today the Coliseum Apartments are, once again, full of working professionals.

The Coliseum contains 36 studio apartments inside the beautifully renovated, historic 3 story building.

Each 450 square foot apartment has been thoughtfully designed with upscale, modern finishes like granite counter tops, hand-scraped wood floors and stainless steel appliances. The spaces have been carefully crafted to maximize functionality.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/222759
Property Id 222759

(RLNE5839131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 S. Elgin Ave have any available units?
625 S. Elgin Ave has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 S. Elgin Ave have?
Some of 625 S. Elgin Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 S. Elgin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
625 S. Elgin Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 S. Elgin Ave pet-friendly?
No, 625 S. Elgin Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tulsa.
Does 625 S. Elgin Ave offer parking?
No, 625 S. Elgin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 625 S. Elgin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 S. Elgin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 S. Elgin Ave have a pool?
No, 625 S. Elgin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 625 S. Elgin Ave have accessible units?
No, 625 S. Elgin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 625 S. Elgin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 S. Elgin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 625 S. Elgin Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Enclave at Brookside
1414 E 39th St
Tulsa, OK 74105
Wood Creek Apartments
11107 E Brady St
Tulsa, OK 74116
The Village at Brookside
1404 E 41st St
Tulsa, OK 74105
Mansion House
1638 S Carson Ave
Tulsa, OK 74119
Cedar Ridge
11100 E 96th St S
Tulsa, OK 74133
Springs at Woodlands South
7541 S Mingo Rd
Tulsa, OK 74133
French Villa Apartments
4746 S Harvard Ave
Tulsa, OK 74135
The Parc at East 51st
5091 S 136th E Ave
Tulsa, OK 74134

Similar Pages

Tulsa 1 BedroomsTulsa 2 Bedrooms
Tulsa Apartments with ParkingTulsa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tulsa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Broken Arrow, OKBixby, OKBartlesville, OKGlenpool, OK
Owasso, OKSapulpa, OKPryor Creek, OKJenks, OK
Okmulgee, OKWagoner, OKCushing, OKOkemah, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

South PeoriaBrooksidePark Plaza East Iii & Iv
Longview Lake EstatesKensington
RiverviewBurning Tree

Apartments Near Colleges

Tulsa Community CollegeUniversity of Tulsa
Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity