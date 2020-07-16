5222 S Sandusky Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Pristine 4 bedroom/3 bath. Updated Master w/shower & whirlpool tub. Beautiful updated kitchen. Great room & Fireplace. Hardwoods throughout. Newer H&A. Corner Lot. Paid home security & warranty. Close to LaFortune Park & Carnegie Elementary. This will not be on the market long!!