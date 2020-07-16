All apartments in Tulsa
5222 S Sandusky Avenue
5222 S Sandusky Avenue

5222 South Sandusky Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5222 South Sandusky Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74135
Holiday Hills North

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Pristine 4 bedroom/3 bath. Updated Master w/shower & whirlpool tub. Beautiful updated kitchen. Great room & Fireplace. Hardwoods throughout. Newer H&A. Corner Lot. Paid home security & warranty. Close to LaFortune Park & Carnegie Elementary. This will not be on the market long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5222 S Sandusky Avenue have any available units?
5222 S Sandusky Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tulsa, OK.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5222 S Sandusky Avenue have?
Some of 5222 S Sandusky Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5222 S Sandusky Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5222 S Sandusky Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5222 S Sandusky Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5222 S Sandusky Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tulsa.
Does 5222 S Sandusky Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5222 S Sandusky Avenue offers parking.
Does 5222 S Sandusky Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5222 S Sandusky Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5222 S Sandusky Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5222 S Sandusky Avenue has a pool.
Does 5222 S Sandusky Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5222 S Sandusky Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5222 S Sandusky Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5222 S Sandusky Avenue has units with dishwashers.
