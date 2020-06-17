4630 E 68th St

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

2 bed/2 bath condo completely updated! Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, Brand new paint and flooring throughout. Lower unit with assigned parking, backyard patio and no lawn maintenance! Great location, close to highway access, shopping and Jenks Schools! POB 68th & Yale. Turn into Willow Creek at Willow Creek sign (main entrance). 2nd left before pool. 1st Building on the right. Look for 4630 on building. Walk into Complex area turn left to Unit 187 (North Side).