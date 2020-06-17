All apartments in Tulsa
Find more places like 4630 E 68th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tulsa, OK
/
4630 E 68th St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

4630 E 68th St

4630 East 68th Street · (918) 921-6038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tulsa
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4630 East 68th Street, Tulsa, OK 74136

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit #187 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1102 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
2 bed/2 bath condo completely updated! Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, Brand new paint and flooring throughout. Lower unit with assigned parking, backyard patio and no lawn maintenance! Great location, close to highway access, shopping and Jenks Schools! POB 68th & Yale. Turn into Willow Creek at Willow Creek sign (main entrance). 2nd left before pool. 1st Building on the right. Look for 4630 on building. Walk into Complex area turn left to Unit 187 (North Side).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4630 E 68th St have any available units?
4630 E 68th St has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4630 E 68th St have?
Some of 4630 E 68th St's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4630 E 68th St currently offering any rent specials?
4630 E 68th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4630 E 68th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4630 E 68th St is pet friendly.
Does 4630 E 68th St offer parking?
Yes, 4630 E 68th St does offer parking.
Does 4630 E 68th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4630 E 68th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4630 E 68th St have a pool?
Yes, 4630 E 68th St has a pool.
Does 4630 E 68th St have accessible units?
No, 4630 E 68th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4630 E 68th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4630 E 68th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4630 E 68th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boca Vista Apartments
10851 E 33rd St
Tulsa, OK 74146
Wood Creek Apartments
11107 E Brady St
Tulsa, OK 74116
Stoneridge at 36th
3625 S Lakewood Ave
Tulsa, OK 74135
Wimbledon Place
7605 E 49th St
Tulsa, OK 74145
Sydney Court Townhomes
1902 South 84th East Avenue
Tulsa, OK 74129
Astoria Pointe
13195 E 31st St
Tulsa, OK 74134
Lakeside Place
2186 S 99th East Ave
Tulsa, OK 74129
Brookwood Apartments
1340 E 48th Pl
Tulsa, OK 74105

Similar Pages

Tulsa 1 BedroomsTulsa 2 Bedrooms
Tulsa Apartments with ParkingTulsa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tulsa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Broken Arrow, OKBixby, OKBartlesville, OKGlenpool, OK
Owasso, OKSapulpa, OKPryor Creek, OKJenks, OK
Okmulgee, OKWagoner, OKCushing, OKOkemah, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

South PeoriaBrooksidePark Plaza East Iii & Iv
Longview Lake EstatesKensington
RiverviewBurning Tree

Apartments Near Colleges

Tulsa Community CollegeUniversity of Tulsa
Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity