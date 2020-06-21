All apartments in Tulsa
4512 S Kingston Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

4512 S Kingston Avenue

4512 South Kingston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4512 South Kingston Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74135
Mid-Town Village

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ideal location! 3 bed ranch style. Open kitchen w/pantry+breakfast area. Form living area combo. Den w/built-in shelves+wood burning fireplace. Master w/his&hers closets + private bath w/shower. Large laundry. 2 car garage. Shed+full privacy fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4512 S Kingston Avenue have any available units?
4512 S Kingston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tulsa, OK.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4512 S Kingston Avenue have?
Some of 4512 S Kingston Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4512 S Kingston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4512 S Kingston Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4512 S Kingston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4512 S Kingston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tulsa.
Does 4512 S Kingston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4512 S Kingston Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4512 S Kingston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4512 S Kingston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4512 S Kingston Avenue have a pool?
No, 4512 S Kingston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4512 S Kingston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4512 S Kingston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4512 S Kingston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4512 S Kingston Avenue has units with dishwashers.
