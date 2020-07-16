All apartments in Tulsa
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:23 AM

4111 E 53rd Pl

4111 East 53rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

4111 East 53rd Place, Tulsa, OK 74135
Holiday Hills North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 4 bdroom home on quiet cul de sac -

(RLNE3692632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4111 E 53rd Pl have any available units?
4111 E 53rd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tulsa, OK.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
Is 4111 E 53rd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4111 E 53rd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4111 E 53rd Pl pet-friendly?
No, 4111 E 53rd Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tulsa.
Does 4111 E 53rd Pl offer parking?
No, 4111 E 53rd Pl does not offer parking.
Does 4111 E 53rd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4111 E 53rd Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4111 E 53rd Pl have a pool?
No, 4111 E 53rd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4111 E 53rd Pl have accessible units?
No, 4111 E 53rd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4111 E 53rd Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4111 E 53rd Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4111 E 53rd Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 4111 E 53rd Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
