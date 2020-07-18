3820 South Detroit Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74105 Brookside
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Close to Brookside & Riverparks! Updated 2 bedroom home with hardwoods & tile floors. Kitchen has granite countertops & all appliances remain w/home incl washer & dryer. Backyard features privacy fencing & a 2 level deck for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3820 S Detroit Avenue have any available units?
3820 S Detroit Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tulsa, OK.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3820 S Detroit Avenue have?
Some of 3820 S Detroit Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3820 S Detroit Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3820 S Detroit Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.