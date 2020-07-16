Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3701 S Richmond Avenue Available 08/15/20 4 Bedroom Home In The Heart Of The City! - Original wood floors, large kitchen, covered back patio, garage conversion to large laundry room. Additional room off the kitchen could be work out room, or office. Patrick Henry elementary. Close to expressway and shopping.



For more details or to schedule a showing please text or call Laura Watkins 918.361.5648.



Please also view our other inventory at www.mcgrawpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4920878)