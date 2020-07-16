All apartments in Tulsa
3701 S Richmond Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

3701 S Richmond Avenue

3701 South Richmond Avenue · (918) 361-5648
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3701 South Richmond Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3701 S Richmond Avenue · Avail. Aug 15

$1,175

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1252 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3701 S Richmond Avenue Available 08/15/20 4 Bedroom Home In The Heart Of The City! - Original wood floors, large kitchen, covered back patio, garage conversion to large laundry room. Additional room off the kitchen could be work out room, or office. Patrick Henry elementary. Close to expressway and shopping.

For more details or to schedule a showing please text or call Laura Watkins 918.361.5648.

Please also view our other inventory at www.mcgrawpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4920878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 S Richmond Avenue have any available units?
3701 S Richmond Avenue has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3701 S Richmond Avenue have?
Some of 3701 S Richmond Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 S Richmond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3701 S Richmond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 S Richmond Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3701 S Richmond Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3701 S Richmond Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3701 S Richmond Avenue offers parking.
Does 3701 S Richmond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 S Richmond Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 S Richmond Avenue have a pool?
No, 3701 S Richmond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3701 S Richmond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3701 S Richmond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 S Richmond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3701 S Richmond Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
