Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:52 AM
12934 E 31st Court
12934 E 31st Ct
(918) 899-2310
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
12934 E 31st Ct, Tulsa, OK 74134
Park Plaza East III & IV
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now
$1,025
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1534 sqft
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious two bedroom, two bath duplex with two car attached garage. Lawn care provided! NO PETS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 12934 E 31st Court have any available units?
12934 E 31st Court has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tulsa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12934 E 31st Court have?
Some of 12934 E 31st Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12934 E 31st Court currently offering any rent specials?
12934 E 31st Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12934 E 31st Court pet-friendly?
No, 12934 E 31st Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tulsa
.
Does 12934 E 31st Court offer parking?
Yes, 12934 E 31st Court offers parking.
Does 12934 E 31st Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12934 E 31st Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12934 E 31st Court have a pool?
No, 12934 E 31st Court does not have a pool.
Does 12934 E 31st Court have accessible units?
No, 12934 E 31st Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12934 E 31st Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12934 E 31st Court has units with dishwashers.
