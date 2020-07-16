All apartments in Tulsa
Find more places like
12934 E 31st Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tulsa, OK
/
12934 E 31st Court
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:52 AM

12934 E 31st Court

12934 E 31st Ct · (918) 899-2310
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tulsa
See all
Park Plaza East III & IV
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12934 E 31st Ct, Tulsa, OK 74134
Park Plaza East III & IV

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,025

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1534 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious two bedroom, two bath duplex with two car attached garage. Lawn care provided! NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 12934 E 31st Court have any available units?
12934 E 31st Court has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does 12934 E 31st Court have?
Some of 12934 E 31st Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12934 E 31st Court currently offering any rent specials?
12934 E 31st Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12934 E 31st Court pet-friendly?
No, 12934 E 31st Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tulsa.
Does 12934 E 31st Court offer parking?
Yes, 12934 E 31st Court offers parking.
Does 12934 E 31st Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12934 E 31st Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12934 E 31st Court have a pool?
No, 12934 E 31st Court does not have a pool.
Does 12934 E 31st Court have accessible units?
No, 12934 E 31st Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12934 E 31st Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12934 E 31st Court has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Bandon Trails
2505 E 88th St
Tulsa, OK 74137
Red River Apartments
1502 E 71st St
Tulsa, OK 74136
Urban Oaks at 51st
2102 E 51st St
Tulsa, OK 74105
Stoneridge at 36th
3625 S Lakewood Ave
Tulsa, OK 74135
Silver Creek
10710 E 41st St
Tulsa, OK 74146
University Club
1722 S Carson Ave
Tulsa, OK 74119
Springs at Woodlands South
7541 S Mingo Rd
Tulsa, OK 74133
Darlington Oaks
4801 S Braden Ave
Tulsa, OK 74135

Similar Pages

Tulsa 1 BedroomsTulsa 2 BedroomsTulsa Apartments with ParkingTulsa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTulsa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Broken Arrow, OKBixby, OKMuskogee, OKBartlesville, OKJenks, OKGlenpool, OKOwasso, OKPryor Creek, OKClaremore, OKOkmulgee, OKWagoner, OKCushing, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrooksideSouth PeoriaPark Plaza East Iii & IvKensingtonRiverview

Apartments Near Colleges

Tulsa Community CollegeUniversity of TulsaOklahoma State University Institute of Technology