All apartments in Tulsa
Find more places like
120 South 41st West Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tulsa, OK
/
120 South 41st West Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

120 South 41st West Ave

120 South 41st West Avenue · (918) 895-7868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tulsa
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

120 South 41st West Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74127
Charles Page

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 120 South 41st West Ave · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Rent Ready! 2 bedroom 1 bath in West Tulsa! - 2bd 1ba new paint and carpet! Move in Ready! To set up a showing text 918-813-0042

(RLNE1988380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 120 South 41st West Ave have any available units?
120 South 41st West Ave has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
Is 120 South 41st West Ave currently offering any rent specials?
120 South 41st West Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 South 41st West Ave pet-friendly?
No, 120 South 41st West Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tulsa.
Does 120 South 41st West Ave offer parking?
No, 120 South 41st West Ave does not offer parking.
Does 120 South 41st West Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 South 41st West Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 South 41st West Ave have a pool?
No, 120 South 41st West Ave does not have a pool.
Does 120 South 41st West Ave have accessible units?
No, 120 South 41st West Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 120 South 41st West Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 South 41st West Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 South 41st West Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 South 41st West Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Red River Apartments
1502 E 71st St
Tulsa, OK 74136
Lincoln Villas on Memorial
7777 S Memorial Dr
Tulsa, OK 74133
Sugar Plum Creek Apartments
10149 E 32nd St
Tulsa, OK 74146
Cedar Ridge
11100 E 96th St S
Tulsa, OK 74133
The Heritage Apartments
4455 E 31st St
Tulsa, OK 74135
Silver Springs
6112 S 87th East Ave
Tulsa, OK 74133
Hampton Hills
718 W 49th St
Tulsa, OK 74107
Bellevue at Sheridan
10011 S Sheridan Rd
Tulsa, OK 74137

Similar Pages

Tulsa 1 BedroomsTulsa 2 BedroomsTulsa Apartments with ParkingTulsa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTulsa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Broken Arrow, OKBixby, OKBartlesville, OKGlenpool, OKOwasso, OKSapulpa, OKPryor Creek, OKJenks, OKOkmulgee, OKWagoner, OKCushing, OKOkemah, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

South PeoriaBrooksidePark Plaza East Iii & IvLongview Lake EstatesKensingtonRiverviewBurning Tree

Apartments Near Colleges

Tulsa Community CollegeUniversity of TulsaOklahoma State University Institute of Technology