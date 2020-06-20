Sign Up
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM
120 South 41st West Ave
120 South 41st West Avenue
·
(918) 895-7868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
120 South 41st West Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74127
Charles Page
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
2 Bedrooms
Unit 120 South 41st West Ave · Avail. now
$600
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Rent Ready! 2 bedroom 1 bath in West Tulsa! - 2bd 1ba new paint and carpet! Move in Ready! To set up a showing text 918-813-0042
(RLNE1988380)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 120 South 41st West Ave have any available units?
120 South 41st West Ave has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tulsa Rent Report
.
Is 120 South 41st West Ave currently offering any rent specials?
120 South 41st West Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 South 41st West Ave pet-friendly?
No, 120 South 41st West Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tulsa
.
Does 120 South 41st West Ave offer parking?
No, 120 South 41st West Ave does not offer parking.
Does 120 South 41st West Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 South 41st West Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 South 41st West Ave have a pool?
No, 120 South 41st West Ave does not have a pool.
Does 120 South 41st West Ave have accessible units?
No, 120 South 41st West Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 120 South 41st West Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 South 41st West Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 South 41st West Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 South 41st West Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
