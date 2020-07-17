Rent Calculator
11125 South Joplin Avenue
11125 South Joplin Avenue
11125 South Joplin Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
11125 South Joplin Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74137
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Beautiful south Tulsa 4 bed / 2 bath - Large 4 bed / 2 bath luxurious living. See photos to understand just how nice this property is!
(RLNE5865327)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11125 South Joplin Avenue have any available units?
11125 South Joplin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tulsa, OK
.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tulsa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11125 South Joplin Avenue have?
Some of 11125 South Joplin Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11125 South Joplin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11125 South Joplin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11125 South Joplin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11125 South Joplin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tulsa
.
Does 11125 South Joplin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11125 South Joplin Avenue offers parking.
Does 11125 South Joplin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11125 South Joplin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11125 South Joplin Avenue have a pool?
No, 11125 South Joplin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11125 South Joplin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11125 South Joplin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11125 South Joplin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11125 South Joplin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
