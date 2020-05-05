All apartments in The Village
10125 N Pennsylvania #7

10125 North Pennsylvania Avenue · (405) 510-0751
Location

10125 North Pennsylvania Avenue, The Village, OK 73120

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1538 sqft

Amenities

2 Bedrooms, 1 3/4 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage
Conveniently located across from the YMCA in the heart of Oklahoma City. Wood floors on the first floor. Both bedrooms are on the second floor with a Jack and Jill bathroom. There is a half bath on the first floor off the laundry room near the kitchen. The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. All new carpet in the bedrooms.
2 Bedrooms, 1 3/4 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, 1538 Sq. Ft.
Conveniently located across from the YMCA in the heart of Oklahoma City. Wood floors on the first floor. Both bedrooms are on the second floor with a Jack and Jill bathroom. There is a half bath on the first floor off the laundry room near the kitchen. The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. All new carpet in the bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10125 N Pennsylvania #7 have any available units?
10125 N Pennsylvania #7 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10125 N Pennsylvania #7 have?
Some of 10125 N Pennsylvania #7's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10125 N Pennsylvania #7 currently offering any rent specials?
10125 N Pennsylvania #7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10125 N Pennsylvania #7 pet-friendly?
No, 10125 N Pennsylvania #7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Village.
Does 10125 N Pennsylvania #7 offer parking?
Yes, 10125 N Pennsylvania #7 does offer parking.
Does 10125 N Pennsylvania #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10125 N Pennsylvania #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10125 N Pennsylvania #7 have a pool?
No, 10125 N Pennsylvania #7 does not have a pool.
Does 10125 N Pennsylvania #7 have accessible units?
No, 10125 N Pennsylvania #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 10125 N Pennsylvania #7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10125 N Pennsylvania #7 has units with dishwashers.
Does 10125 N Pennsylvania #7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10125 N Pennsylvania #7 does not have units with air conditioning.
