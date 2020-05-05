10125 N Pennsylvania #7

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2 Bedrooms, 1 3/4 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage

Conveniently located across from the YMCA in the heart of Oklahoma City. Wood floors on the first floor. Both bedrooms are on the second floor with a Jack and Jill bathroom. There is a half bath on the first floor off the laundry room near the kitchen. The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. All new carpet in the bedrooms.

2 Bedrooms, 1 3/4 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, 1538 Sq. Ft.

Conveniently located across from the YMCA in the heart of Oklahoma City. Wood floors on the first floor. Both bedrooms are on the second floor with a Jack and Jill bathroom. There is a half bath on the first floor off the laundry room near the kitchen. The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. All new carpet in the bedrooms.