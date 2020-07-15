All apartments in Stilwell
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

608 West Johnson

608 W Johnson St · (479) 824-2020
Location

608 W Johnson St, Stilwell, OK 74960

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 608 West Johnson · Avail. now

$625

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1 bath house-central heat and air - Tile floors. All appliances included. 2 bedrooms 1 bath. central heat and air.

No animals or pets
no smoking inside rental unit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4701511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

