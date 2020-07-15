Sign Up
Home
/
Stilwell, OK
/
608 West Johnson
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM
Check Availability
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
608 West Johnson
608 W Johnson St
·
(479) 824-2020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
608 W Johnson St, Stilwell, OK 74960
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Unit 608 West Johnson · Avail. now
$625
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1 bath house-central heat and air - Tile floors. All appliances included. 2 bedrooms 1 bath. central heat and air.
No animals or pets
no smoking inside rental unit.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4701511)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 608 West Johnson have any available units?
608 West Johnson has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 608 West Johnson have?
Some of 608 West Johnson's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 608 West Johnson currently offering any rent specials?
608 West Johnson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 West Johnson pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 West Johnson is pet friendly.
Does 608 West Johnson offer parking?
No, 608 West Johnson does not offer parking.
Does 608 West Johnson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 608 West Johnson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 West Johnson have a pool?
No, 608 West Johnson does not have a pool.
Does 608 West Johnson have accessible units?
No, 608 West Johnson does not have accessible units.
Does 608 West Johnson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 West Johnson has units with dishwashers.
Does 608 West Johnson have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 608 West Johnson has units with air conditioning.
