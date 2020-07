Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park playground parking 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking internet access online portal

3398 E. 6th Ave. # Unit #P Available 04/30/20 CHANGE IS IN THE AIR! Playground and Dog Park Coming Soon! - How amazing is this 2 BR 2 BTH apartment home? You'll have to come visit us to find out!



This apartment home comes standard with washer/dryer and has an abundance of living space for your leisure or entertainment. Perfect split floor plans for roommates. Enjoy the large walk-in closets, large entry closet, full kitchen with walk-in pantry all while being just minutes away from all that Stillwater has to offer!



Our beautiful and cozy community is a private haven where you can rely on the best of maintenance and office management! We are excited to call you a valued resident!



Call us today for an appointment to view.



(RLNE1833128)