7 Apartments for rent in Shawnee, OK with parking

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
411 W Pulaski
411 West Pulaski Street, Shawnee, OK
3 Bedrooms
$775
1192 sqft
411 W Pulaski Available 08/15/20 **COMING SOON** 3 bedroom home near OBU - Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home near OBU. Hardwood floors throughout most the home, updates in to the kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen comes with gas stove and refrigerator.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
519 E Anna
519 East Anna Street, Shawnee, OK
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
519 E Anna Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow in Shawnee. - Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a 1 car attached garage, with additional loft storage.

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1310 E Independence St
1310 East Independence Street, Shawnee, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1637 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 bath Home in Shawnee - Lots of space in this 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Mother in law plan, with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath on the east side of the home, 1 bedroom 1 bath on the west side of the home, with it's own car port and entrance.

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
514 N Tucker Ave
514 North Tucker Street, Shawnee, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
1341 sqft
514 N Tucker Ave Available 08/01/20 **COMING SOON** - Cute home in Shawnee. 3 bedroom, 1 bath. Vinyl flooring throughout. Kitchen comes with stove and refrigerator. Separate washer/dryer room with hook ups. Spacious back yard with privacy fence.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
118 W Franklin Street
118 West Franklin Street, Shawnee, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1564 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath Home in Shawnee - Great location! Recently remodeled with fresh paint, new carpet, new windows and new central heat & air. Hardwood floors throughout most of the house. Open living area with a formal dining room.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
670 N Beard St #7
670 N Beard Ave, Shawnee, OK
2 Bedrooms
$600
1100 sqft
2bd 1 ba apartment near downtown Shawnee. Gas and water are paid for. Apartment comes with a covered parking spot as well as storage space. Apply online at www.LS5investments.com 8 unit apartment complex

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2000 N Broadway Ave
2000 North Broadway Street, Shawnee, OK
1 Bedroom
$875
This is a small home for a single. It's been completely remodeled and is furnished with all bills paid. It has all the amenities of a nice home. It is behind the owners home and has some restrictions. It is very safe and is in beautiful setting.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Shawnee, OK

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Shawnee apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

