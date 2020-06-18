All apartments in Shawnee
908 Buck Dr.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

908 Buck Dr.

908 Buck Drive · No Longer Available
Location

908 Buck Drive, Shawnee, OK 74801

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Newly renovated home -

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5185990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Buck Dr. have any available units?
908 Buck Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, OK.
Is 908 Buck Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
908 Buck Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Buck Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 Buck Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 908 Buck Dr. offer parking?
No, 908 Buck Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 908 Buck Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Buck Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Buck Dr. have a pool?
No, 908 Buck Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 908 Buck Dr. have accessible units?
No, 908 Buck Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Buck Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 Buck Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 908 Buck Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 Buck Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
