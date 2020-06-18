Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Shawnee
Find more places like 908 Buck Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Shawnee, OK
/
908 Buck Dr.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
908 Buck Dr.
908 Buck Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
908 Buck Drive, Shawnee, OK 74801
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Newly renovated home -
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5185990)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 908 Buck Dr. have any available units?
908 Buck Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Shawnee, OK
.
Is 908 Buck Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
908 Buck Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Buck Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 Buck Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 908 Buck Dr. offer parking?
No, 908 Buck Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 908 Buck Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Buck Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Buck Dr. have a pool?
No, 908 Buck Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 908 Buck Dr. have accessible units?
No, 908 Buck Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Buck Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 Buck Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 908 Buck Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 Buck Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Oklahoma City, OK
Norman, OK
Edmond, OK
Midwest City, OK
Moore, OK
Yukon, OK
Del City, OK
Bethany, OK
Okmulgee, OK
Cushing, OK
Seminole, OK
Okemah, OK
Pauls Valley, OK
Choctaw, OK
The Village, OK
Mustang, OK
Newcastle, OK
Stillwater, OK
Nichols Hills, OK
Warr Acres, OK
Apartments Near Colleges
Mid-America Christian University
Moore Norman Technology Center
University of Central Oklahoma
Southern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University