118 W Franklin Street

3 Bed 1 Bath Home in Shawnee - Great location! Recently remodeled with fresh paint, new carpet, new windows and new central heat & air. Hardwood floors throughout most of the house. Open living area with a formal dining room. Cozy fireplace with extra built-ins for storage. Large bedrooms! 3rd bedroom could be used as a 2nd living space. Fenced yard, 2 car garage. Close to OBU. Come look today! Tenant is responsible for utilities and lawn care. No Smoking, No Pets. Rent is $800 a month, Deposit is $800. Ready for immediate move in.



(RLNE5004352)