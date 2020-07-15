All apartments in Shawnee
Find more places like 118 W Franklin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shawnee, OK
/
118 W Franklin Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

118 W Franklin Street

118 West Franklin Street · (580) 238-5798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

118 West Franklin Street, Shawnee, OK 74804

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 118 W Franklin Street · Avail. now

$800

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1564 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bed 1 Bath Home in Shawnee - Great location! Recently remodeled with fresh paint, new carpet, new windows and new central heat & air. Hardwood floors throughout most of the house. Open living area with a formal dining room. Cozy fireplace with extra built-ins for storage. Large bedrooms! 3rd bedroom could be used as a 2nd living space. Fenced yard, 2 car garage. Close to OBU. Come look today! Tenant is responsible for utilities and lawn care. No Smoking, No Pets. Rent is $800 a month, Deposit is $800. Ready for immediate move in.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5004352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 W Franklin Street have any available units?
118 W Franklin Street has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 118 W Franklin Street have?
Some of 118 W Franklin Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 W Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
118 W Franklin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 W Franklin Street pet-friendly?
No, 118 W Franklin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shawnee.
Does 118 W Franklin Street offer parking?
Yes, 118 W Franklin Street offers parking.
Does 118 W Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 W Franklin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 W Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 118 W Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 118 W Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 118 W Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 118 W Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 W Franklin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 W Franklin Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 118 W Franklin Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 118 W Franklin Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKYukon, OKDel City, OKBethany, OKOkmulgee, OK
Cushing, OKSeminole, OKOkemah, OKPauls Valley, OKBlanchard, OKMustang, OKNewcastle, OK
Nichols Hills, OKMoore, OKThe Village, OKAda, OKGuthrie, OKWarr Acres, OKStillwater, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityMoore Norman Technology Center
University of Central OklahomaSouthern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity