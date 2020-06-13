/
accessible apartments
13 Accessible Apartments for rent in Sapulpa, OK
Garden Park Apartments
207 N Hickory St, Sapulpa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$590
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We have it all! Enjoy small town living, pet-friendly apartment set back into a quiet neighborhood. Downtown shopping, restaurants, public library, you'll not have to travel far to find everything you need.
Results within 5 miles of Sapulpa
The Villa's at Midtown
2001 E Skelly Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$445
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
957 sqft
Residential community located on 12 landscaped acres close to Thomas Edison Prep School. Volleyball and basketball courts, swimming pool, picnic area, fitness center and playground for residents.
Thrive Jenks
204 S Riverfront Dr, Jenks, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1079 sqft
THE LIFESTYLE YOU DESERVE. Located in Jenks, Oklahoma, and just across the river from Tulsa, THRIVE Jenks is a living experience unlike any other.
Urban Oaks at 51st
2102 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$459
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
900 sqft
Welcome home to Urban Oaks @ 51st Apartments, a beautiful apartment home community perfectly situated in the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
The Enclave at Brookside
1414 E 39th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,205
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1338 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in the heart of Brookside and close to shops and dining. Community features a garden, fire pit, yoga studio, sauna, and pool. Elegant homes with modern finishes.
Mansion House
1638 S Carson Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$790
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$985
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
907 sqft
This high-rise apartment community is newly renovated to include updated kitchens and modern features. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center with yoga and spin classes, and an outdoor kitchen. Near the downtown area.
Village On The Green
758 West B Street, Jenks, OK
1 Bedroom
$649
532 sqft
742 Plaza Drive - 742 H Available 07/15/20 1 Bedr. Beautiful Jenks Location. Cozy & Quiet. SPECIALS! - This bright and open layout creates the perfect place to call home.
The Cosmopolitan
1717 Riverside Dr, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$1,146
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,136
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,891
1224 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! At The Cosmopolitan, we believe true communities stem from having a central, amazing location.
Hampton Hills
718 W 49th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$590
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units have in unit laundry and patio or balcony. Located just a short drive from shopping and dining of downtown Tulsa. Community includes 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and pool.
Results within 10 miles of Sapulpa
Bandon Trails
2505 E 88th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$865
1190 sqft
Near Oral Roberts University. Apartments and townhouses with private entries, fully equipped kitchens and large patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a gym, soccer field and saltwater pool. Large parking areas available.
Memorial Creek
9602 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$725
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Creek Turnpike. Floor plans feature huge walk-in closets and oversized patios or balconies. Select apartments offer computer desks, built-in bookcases and island kitchens. Coffee bar, clubhouse, gym and outdoor swimming pool on site.
Bellevue at Sheridan
10011 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$643
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$834
975 sqft
Lots of privacy and 24-hour maintenance service. Glass elevators, heated jacuzzi and two pools on-site. Near supermarkets and Woodland Hills Mall. Pets of any size welcomed.
Avery Park
4111 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$775
490 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
934 sqft
Welcome Home to Avery Park! We are an ALL BILLS PAID Community! Conveniently located on E 51st street in Tulsa near great restaurants, shops, and grocery stores.