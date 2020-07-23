Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:43 AM

33 Apartments for rent in Sand Springs, OK with hardwood floors

33 Apartments for rent in Sand Springs, OK with hardwood floors

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
3417 S WALNUT CREEK
3417 South Walnut Creek Drive, Sand Springs, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1250 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom / 1 bath / detached garage home for rent. Keyless entry with smart lock technology, new hard wood floors, new appliances, new paint. Conveniently located near Pratt Elementary School and family park.
Results within 5 miles of Sand Springs

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Red Fork-Park Grove
3804 W 42nd St
3804 West 42nd Street, Tulsa, OK
4 Bedrooms
$950
1195 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom! Hardwood floors and fenced yard, register for a showing today!
Results within 10 miles of Sand Springs
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:11 AM
67 Units Available
Brookside
Urban Oaks at 51st
2102 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$459
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
900 sqft
Welcome home to Urban Oaks @ 51st Apartments, a beautiful apartment home community perfectly situated in the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
19 Units Available
Brookside
The Enclave at Brookside
1414 E 39th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,270
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1338 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in the heart of Brookside and close to shops and dining. Community features a garden, fire pit, yoga studio, sauna, and pool. Elegant homes with modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:01 AM
81 Units Available
Brookside
The Villa's at Midtown
2001 E Skelly Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$445
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
957 sqft
Residential community located on 12 landscaped acres close to Thomas Edison Prep School. Volleyball and basketball courts, swimming pool, picnic area, fitness center and playground for residents.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:34 AM
25 Units Available
Bandon Trails
2505 E 88th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$470
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1190 sqft
Near Oral Roberts University. Apartments and townhouses with private entries, fully equipped kitchens and large patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a gym, soccer field and saltwater pool. Large parking areas available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:20 AM
44 Units Available
Kensington
Red River Apartments
1502 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$509
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$649
900 sqft
WELCOME HOME! No matter your lifestyle, Red River is the place for you.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 06:24 AM
6 Units Available
South Peoria
Atlanta Terrace
2442 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$430
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$500
2 Bedrooms
$600
600 sqft
When you reside at Atlanta Terrace Apartments, you can expect to feel at home. To accommodate your lifestyle, we offer spacious and affordable apartment homes varying from an efficiency to a two-bedroom townhome; we have something for everyone.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Brookside
Pin Oak Townhomes
4928 S Quaker Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$749
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pin Oak Townhomes, one of the featured communities of Winfield Property Management located in Tulsa’s Brookside area is conveniently located to great eating, special happy hour spots, the best grocery shopping options, amazing parks along Riverside,
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:00 AM
13 Units Available
Riverview
Mansion House
1638 S Carson Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$780
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
907 sqft
This high-rise apartment community is newly renovated to include updated kitchens and modern features. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center with yoga and spin classes, and an outdoor kitchen. Near the downtown area.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
13 Units Available
Kensington
Cascades at Southern Hills
1818 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$435
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cascades at Southern Hills in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
3 Units Available
Village On The Green
758 West B Street, Jenks, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$749
783 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Village On The Green in Jenks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:33 AM
16 Units Available
Crown Win River
8336 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$910
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1129 sqft
Community includes a herb garden, elevator, and fitness center. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, stylish kitchens, en suite baths. Located close to popular shopping and dining destinations in Tulsa.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
5 Units Available
Southern Elm
4519 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$765
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$808
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This recently renovated community is near the Downtown area and Broken Arrow Expressway. On-site clubhouse, pool, and lounge. Built-in bookcases and plank wood flooring. Pet-friendly.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Brookside
4919 South Detroit Avenue
4919 South Detroit Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
750 sqft
4919 South Detroit Avenue Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home Zero deposit possible - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home move in ready! Completely updated home in a great location.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Turner Park
111 South Louisville Avenue
111 South Louisville Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
804 sqft
2 bedroom House! - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house available for an immediate move in!!! This house has beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and fenced in backyard. 1 car garage with full size washer and dryer hookups.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11234 S Locust Circle
11234 South Locust Circle, Jenks, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1626 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Cul De Sac 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home Jenks Schools - Property Id: 12826 Colonial 2 Story Family Home in quite cul de sac located in Copperfield Estates in Jenks.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2109 E 25th Pl
2109 East 25th Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
4000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Executive Midtown Tulsa Home - Property Id: 318685 Executive Midtown Home designed by famous Tulsa Architect John Brooks Walton. Huge Master, Office, Dining Room, Family Room, Wetbar, Formal Living/Great Room.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Tulsa
625 S Elgin Ave 212
625 South Elgin Avenue, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$1,400
450 sqft
Unit 212 Available 08/15/20 Stylish Furnished Downtown Studio - Property Id: 303695 Everything included - perfect for corporate rental! The apartment has been thoughtfully designed with upscale, modern finishes like granite counter tops,

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Maple Ridge Historic District
2161 South Owasso Place
2161 South Owasso Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1946 sqft
2161 South Owasso Place Available 08/15/20 21st & Peoria!!! LAWN CARE INCLUDED!!! - 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom, 2 car garage home located at 21st & Peoria near Woodward Park!! Available for an August move in.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Suburban Acres
4334 N Kenosha Ave
4334 North Kenosha Avenue, Tulsa, OK
4 Bedrooms
$675
1100 sqft
4bd 1 Bath Freshly Painted - 4 bedroom 1 bath fresh paint with hardwood floors that have been tastefully painted. Electric stove, lots of storage, shower/tub combo. Great backyard with trees and tons of space. Call 918-895-7868 https://youtu.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3701 S Richmond Avenue
3701 South Richmond Avenue, Tulsa, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
1252 sqft
3701 S Richmond Avenue Available 08/15/20 4 Bedroom Home In The Heart Of The City! - Original wood floors, large kitchen, covered back patio, garage conversion to large laundry room. Additional room off the kitchen could be work out room, or office.

1 of 49

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Brookside
1314 East 35th Place
1314 East 35th Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2500 sqft
1314 East 35th Place Available 09/05/20 Beautiful Brookside SMART HOME now available! - This incredible, luxury smart home boasts lutron lighting and shades that automatically open and close according to the schedule you set, fully Apple Home wired

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Chamberlian
4731 North Garrison Pl
4731 North Garrison Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$650
1128 sqft
3 bedroom Home w/2 living areas in Turley - This adorable home has original hardwood floors throughout. This 3 bedroom 1 bath has an additional room that could Potentially be used as a 2nd living area or 4th bedroom. (RLNE2433484)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Sand Springs, OK

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sand Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

