Apartment List
/
OK
/
sand springs
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:44 AM

36 Apartments for rent in Sand Springs, OK with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated May 15 at 06:27 PM
1 Unit Available
3 W 32nd Court
3 West 32nd Street, Sand Springs, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1500 sqft
Newer unit 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1-car garage. Granite kitchen w/pantry, stainless sink, gas stove & eat-at bar. Master is down w/walk-in closet & bath. 2 beds up + full bath. Covered patio & full privacy fence. Pets negotiable. Pratt Elementary School.
Results within 1 mile of Sand Springs

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2532 S 65th West Avenue
2532 S 65th West Ave, Tulsa County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$995
1090 sqft
Come see this Berryhill Beauty located blocks from Berryhill Schools. Total remodel w/fresh interior paint, new flooring, island kitchen w/granite, SS appliances, fixtures, etc. New storage building & freshly poured back porch.
Results within 5 miles of Sand Springs
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated March 24 at 08:35 PM
4 Units Available
Hampton Hills
718 W 49th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$590
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units have in unit laundry and patio or balcony. Located just a short drive from shopping and dining of downtown Tulsa. Community includes 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and pool.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4339 South 30th West Avenue
4339 South 30th West Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$795
866 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home Zero deposit possible - Adorable home on huge lot! Living open to kitchen and dining. Large master with 1/2 bath. 2nd Bedroom with large closet. Hall bath with whirlpool tub. 1 car garage and 1 car workshop.
Results within 10 miles of Sand Springs
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:11 AM
67 Units Available
Brookside
Urban Oaks at 51st
2102 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$459
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
900 sqft
Welcome home to Urban Oaks @ 51st Apartments, a beautiful apartment home community perfectly situated in the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
19 Units Available
Brookside
The Enclave at Brookside
1414 E 39th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,270
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1338 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in the heart of Brookside and close to shops and dining. Community features a garden, fire pit, yoga studio, sauna, and pool. Elegant homes with modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Cherry Steet
The Trenton Terrace Apartments
1420 S Trenton Ave E, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Trenton Terrace Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:10 AM
20 Units Available
South Peoria
The View at Riverside
910 E 61st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$499
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
900 sqft
Welcome to The View @ Riverside Apartments.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:34 AM
25 Units Available
Bandon Trails
2505 E 88th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$470
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1190 sqft
Near Oral Roberts University. Apartments and townhouses with private entries, fully equipped kitchens and large patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a gym, soccer field and saltwater pool. Large parking areas available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:20 AM
44 Units Available
Kensington
Red River Apartments
1502 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$509
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$649
900 sqft
WELCOME HOME! No matter your lifestyle, Red River is the place for you.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:23 AM
15 Units Available
Brookside
The Village at Brookside
1404 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
978 sqft
Experience a bit of Brooksides Charm! Apartment layouts to fit your style! Offering one or two bedrooms, our floor plans are full of character and sophistication to make you feel right at home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
5 Units Available
Brookside
Brookwood Apartments
1340 E 48th Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$595
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
884 sqft
Brookwood apartment homes provides a beautiful escape from everyday endeavors .
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
8 Units Available
Cedarcrest
Deerfield Estates
8812 S Delaware Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$599
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$939
1225 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Deerfield Estates in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:00 AM
13 Units Available
Riverview
Mansion House
1638 S Carson Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$780
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
907 sqft
This high-rise apartment community is newly renovated to include updated kitchens and modern features. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center with yoga and spin classes, and an outdoor kitchen. Near the downtown area.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:11 AM
19 Units Available
Riverview
University Club
1722 S Carson Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
1033 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1401 sqft
This downtown community offers garage parking, gated access, three elevators and concierge services. Apartments include granite countertops, private balconies and wood plank flooring. Utica Square, Maple Park and the Arkansas River are all within eyesight.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
13 Units Available
Kensington
Cascades at Southern Hills
1818 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$435
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cascades at Southern Hills in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
3 Units Available
Village On The Green
758 West B Street, Jenks, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$749
783 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Village On The Green in Jenks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
10 Units Available
Villa Grove
French Villa Apartments
4746 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the carefree lifestyle that you deserve! French Villa offers a range of affordable floorplans in a park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:33 AM
16 Units Available
Crown Win River
8336 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$910
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1129 sqft
Community includes a herb garden, elevator, and fitness center. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, stylish kitchens, en suite baths. Located close to popular shopping and dining destinations in Tulsa.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
182 Units Available
Riverview
The Cosmopolitan
1717 Riverside Dr, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$1,186
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,366
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1224 sqft
Voted #1 Best New Development by Oklahoma's Magazine's Best of the Best for 2020! We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
5 Units Available
Southern Elm
4519 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$765
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$808
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This recently renovated community is near the Downtown area and Broken Arrow Expressway. On-site clubhouse, pool, and lounge. Built-in bookcases and plank wood flooring. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 23 at 02:17 PM
9 Units Available
Grandview Heights
12302 S Yukon Ave, Glenpool, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1111 sqft
Enjoy amenities like two dog parks, a gym, a resort-style pool and a basketball court. The South Tulsa apartments feature vaulted ceilings, sunrooms and gourmet kitchens. Easy access to downtown Tulsa via nearby Highway 75.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated October 17 at 02:35 PM
6 Units Available
The Heritage Apartments
4455 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$585
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
859 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex that has an enclosed dog run. Units feature separate dining room, bathtub, and ample living space. Located just minutes from the BA Expressway for commuters.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Brookside
4919 South Detroit Avenue
4919 South Detroit Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
750 sqft
4919 South Detroit Avenue Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home Zero deposit possible - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home move in ready! Completely updated home in a great location.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Sand Springs, OK

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sand Springs renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Pottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tulsa, OKBroken Arrow, OKBixby, OKMuskogee, OKBartlesville, OK
Jenks, OKGlenpool, OKOwasso, OKPryor Creek, OKClaremore, OK
Okmulgee, OKWagoner, OKCushing, OKOkemah, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Oklahoma State University Institute of TechnologyTulsa Community College
University of Tulsa