Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Purcell
Find more places like
Stonewall.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Purcell, OK
/
Stonewall
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:49 AM
Check Availability
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Stonewall
2718 Hwy 74
·
(405) 266-6468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
2718 Hwy 74, Purcell, OK 73080
Price and availability
VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stonewall.
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
internet access
Welcome home to STONEWALL APTS!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length:
12 months
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee:
$30 per applicant
Deposit:
$200-250
Move-in Fees:
$100 Admin Fee
Additional:
Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
deposit:
$300 per pet
fee:
$300-$600
limit:
2
rent:
$10 per pet
restrictions:
Must be under 25lbs
Parking Details:
Please call for complete parking information.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Stonewall have any available units?
Stonewall doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Purcell, OK
.
What amenities does Stonewall have?
Some of Stonewall's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Stonewall currently offering any rent specials?
Stonewall is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stonewall pet-friendly?
Yes, Stonewall is pet friendly.
Does Stonewall offer parking?
Yes, Stonewall offers parking.
Does Stonewall have units with washers and dryers?
No, Stonewall does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Stonewall have a pool?
No, Stonewall does not have a pool.
Does Stonewall have accessible units?
Yes, Stonewall has accessible units.
Does Stonewall have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stonewall has units with dishwashers.
Does Stonewall have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Stonewall has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Pottawatomie County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Oklahoma City, OK
Norman, OK
Edmond, OK
Midwest City, OK
Moore, OK
Ardmore, OK
Duncan, OK
Yukon, OK
Del City, OK
Bethany, OK
Chickasha, OK
Seminole, OK
Pauls Valley, OK
Choctaw, OK
The Village, OK
Mustang, OK
Newcastle, OK
El Reno, OK
Shawnee, OK
Warr Acres, OK
Nichols Hills, OK
Guthrie, OK
Apartments Near Colleges
Mid-America Christian University
Moore Norman Technology Center
University of Central Oklahoma
Southern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University