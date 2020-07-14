All apartments in Purcell
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:49 AM

Stonewall

2718 Hwy 74 · (405) 266-6468
Location

2718 Hwy 74, Purcell, OK 73080

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stonewall.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
internet access
Welcome home to STONEWALL APTS!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $200-250
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300-$600
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Must be under 25lbs
Parking Details: Please call for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Stonewall have any available units?
Stonewall doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Purcell, OK.
What amenities does Stonewall have?
Some of Stonewall's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stonewall currently offering any rent specials?
Stonewall is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stonewall pet-friendly?
Yes, Stonewall is pet friendly.
Does Stonewall offer parking?
Yes, Stonewall offers parking.
Does Stonewall have units with washers and dryers?
No, Stonewall does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Stonewall have a pool?
No, Stonewall does not have a pool.
Does Stonewall have accessible units?
Yes, Stonewall has accessible units.
Does Stonewall have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stonewall has units with dishwashers.
Does Stonewall have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Stonewall has units with air conditioning.

