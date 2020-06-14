Rent Calculator
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1614 S Green Ave. A
1614 South Green Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1614 South Green Avenue, Purcell, OK 73080
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Rental in Purcell - Cute 1 bed 1 bath front half of duplex is close to downtown Purcell and just minutes from I-35.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4058673)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1614 S Green Ave. A have any available units?
1614 S Green Ave. A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Purcell, OK
.
Is 1614 S Green Ave. A currently offering any rent specials?
1614 S Green Ave. A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 S Green Ave. A pet-friendly?
No, 1614 S Green Ave. A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Purcell
.
Does 1614 S Green Ave. A offer parking?
No, 1614 S Green Ave. A does not offer parking.
Does 1614 S Green Ave. A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1614 S Green Ave. A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 S Green Ave. A have a pool?
No, 1614 S Green Ave. A does not have a pool.
Does 1614 S Green Ave. A have accessible units?
No, 1614 S Green Ave. A does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 S Green Ave. A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1614 S Green Ave. A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1614 S Green Ave. A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1614 S Green Ave. A does not have units with air conditioning.
