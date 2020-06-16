Rent Calculator
All apartments in Poteau
Find more places like 201 BEELER STREET - 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Poteau, OK
/
201 BEELER STREET - 4
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
201 BEELER STREET - 4
201 Beeler Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
201 Beeler Street, Poteau, OK 74953
Amenities
on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Upstairs unit
refrigerator and stove included
water paid by owner
total electric
onsite coin operated laundry facility
window ac and electric heating
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 201 BEELER STREET - 4 have any available units?
201 BEELER STREET - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Poteau, OK
.
What amenities does 201 BEELER STREET - 4 have?
Some of 201 BEELER STREET - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 201 BEELER STREET - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
201 BEELER STREET - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 BEELER STREET - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 201 BEELER STREET - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Poteau
.
Does 201 BEELER STREET - 4 offer parking?
No, 201 BEELER STREET - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 201 BEELER STREET - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 BEELER STREET - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 BEELER STREET - 4 have a pool?
No, 201 BEELER STREET - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 201 BEELER STREET - 4 have accessible units?
No, 201 BEELER STREET - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 201 BEELER STREET - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 BEELER STREET - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 BEELER STREET - 4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 201 BEELER STREET - 4 has units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
