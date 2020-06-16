All apartments in Poteau
201 BEELER STREET - 4
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

201 BEELER STREET - 4

201 Beeler Street · No Longer Available
Location

201 Beeler Street, Poteau, OK 74953

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Upstairs unit
refrigerator and stove included
water paid by owner
total electric
onsite coin operated laundry facility
window ac and electric heating

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 BEELER STREET - 4 have any available units?
201 BEELER STREET - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poteau, OK.
What amenities does 201 BEELER STREET - 4 have?
Some of 201 BEELER STREET - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 BEELER STREET - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
201 BEELER STREET - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 BEELER STREET - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 201 BEELER STREET - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poteau.
Does 201 BEELER STREET - 4 offer parking?
No, 201 BEELER STREET - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 201 BEELER STREET - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 BEELER STREET - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 BEELER STREET - 4 have a pool?
No, 201 BEELER STREET - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 201 BEELER STREET - 4 have accessible units?
No, 201 BEELER STREET - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 201 BEELER STREET - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 BEELER STREET - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 BEELER STREET - 4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 201 BEELER STREET - 4 has units with air conditioning.
