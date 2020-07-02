All apartments in Poteau
200 FOLSOM AVE - A6
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:10 AM

200 FOLSOM AVE - A6

200 Folsom St · No Longer Available
Location

200 Folsom St, Poteau, OK 74953

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 have any available units?
200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poteau, OK.
What amenities does 200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 have?
Some of 200 FOLSOM AVE - A6's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 currently offering any rent specials?
200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 pet-friendly?
No, 200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poteau.
Does 200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 offer parking?
No, 200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 does not offer parking.
Does 200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 have a pool?
No, 200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 does not have a pool.
Does 200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 have accessible units?
No, 200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 does not have accessible units.
Does 200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 does not have units with air conditioning.
