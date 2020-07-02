Rent Calculator
All apartments in Poteau
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:10 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
200 FOLSOM AVE - A6
200 Folsom St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
200 Folsom St, Poteau, OK 74953
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 have any available units?
200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Poteau, OK
.
What amenities does 200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 have?
Some of 200 FOLSOM AVE - A6's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 currently offering any rent specials?
200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 pet-friendly?
No, 200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Poteau
.
Does 200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 offer parking?
No, 200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 does not offer parking.
Does 200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 have a pool?
No, 200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 does not have a pool.
Does 200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 have accessible units?
No, 200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 does not have accessible units.
Does 200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 FOLSOM AVE - A6 does not have units with air conditioning.
