Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse gym parking internet access

Willow Creek Villas is a Senior Community, the minimum age requirement of 62 years. The gated community features unique floor plans, private patio, fully equipped kitchens and on-site laundry center. Residents enjoy socializing in the clubhouse community room or exercising in the fitness center. The apartments in this community participate in The Housing Choice Voucher Program designed to maintain affordable housing for residents. Your new home awaits.