All apartments in Perry
Find more places like 1401 North 8th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Perry, OK
/
1401 North 8th Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 5:45 PM

1401 North 8th Street

1401 North 8th Street · (405) 369-4678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1401 North 8th Street, Perry, OK 73077

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1069 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Stone Hollow is Oklahoma's newest premiere senior community. These 1 and 2 bedroom homes include open floor plans, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, covered patio and 1 car garage. Functional floor plan connects bedroom, bathroom, walk in closet, and laundry/utility room. The community offers a 2700 SF clubhouse that can be reserved for gatherings and social events with a full-sized kitchen, and a community storm shelter. Call today to schedule a tour of this amazing neighborhood! 405-701-8881

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,255, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,255, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 North 8th Street have any available units?
1401 North 8th Street has a unit available for $1,255 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1401 North 8th Street have?
Some of 1401 North 8th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 North 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1401 North 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 North 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 North 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1401 North 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1401 North 8th Street does offer parking.
Does 1401 North 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 North 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 North 8th Street have a pool?
No, 1401 North 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1401 North 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 1401 North 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 North 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 North 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 North 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 North 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1401 North 8th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKPonca City, OK
Enid, OKCushing, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OK
Stillwater, OKGuthrie, OKNichols Hills, OKWarr Acres, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityUniversity of Central Oklahoma
Oklahoma Christian UniversityOklahoma City University
Francis Tuttle Technology Center
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity