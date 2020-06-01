1401 North 8th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

Stone Hollow is Oklahoma's newest premiere senior community. These 1 and 2 bedroom homes include open floor plans, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, covered patio and 1 car garage. Functional floor plan connects bedroom, bathroom, walk in closet, and laundry/utility room. The community offers a 2700 SF clubhouse that can be reserved for gatherings and social events with a full-sized kitchen, and a community storm shelter. Call today to schedule a tour of this amazing neighborhood! 405-701-8881



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,255, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,255, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.