Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
204 Chapel Ridge Rd, Pauls Valley, OK 73075
Price and availability
VERIFIED 8 months AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chapel Ridge.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
internet access
playground
Chapel Ridge in Paul's Valley, Oklahoma is a great place to call home! Offering the perfect combination of forethought and attention to detail, our community has the features and amenities you desire. Spacious by design, our apartment homes offer expertly designed one, two and three bedroom floorplans. Our professionally trained staff is eager to meet your expectations with extraordinary service and care. Contact us today for more information!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)