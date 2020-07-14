All apartments in Pauls Valley
Chapel Ridge
Chapel Ridge

204 Chapel Ridge Rd · (405) 358-2699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

204 Chapel Ridge Rd, Pauls Valley, OK 73075

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chapel Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
internet access
playground
Chapel Ridge in Paul's Valley, Oklahoma is a great place to call home! Offering the perfect combination of forethought and attention to detail, our community has the features and amenities you desire. Spacious by design, our apartment homes offer expertly designed one, two and three bedroom floorplans. Our professionally trained staff is eager to meet your expectations with extraordinary service and care. Contact us today for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $200 1 bedroom, $250 2 bedroom, $300 3 bedroom
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Must be under 25 lbs.
Parking Details: Please call for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chapel Ridge have any available units?
Chapel Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pauls Valley, OK.
What amenities does Chapel Ridge have?
Some of Chapel Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chapel Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Chapel Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chapel Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Chapel Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Chapel Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Chapel Ridge offers parking.
Does Chapel Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chapel Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chapel Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Chapel Ridge has a pool.
Does Chapel Ridge have accessible units?
No, Chapel Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Chapel Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chapel Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Chapel Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Chapel Ridge has units with air conditioning.
