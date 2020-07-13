Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed garage 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Find your new home today at Woodland Trails Apartments! Settle into one of our studio, one, or two-bedroom apartments and experience resort-style living at a great price. If you are searching for an inviting and relaxing space, you're in luck! Every apartment offers spacious living areas, plank wood flooring, fully-equipped kitchens, and generous storage space to ensure that you'll love calling Woodland Trails Apartments home. Stay active at our 24-hour fitness center, play with your furry friend at our on-site dog run, or take a dip in the refreshing pool. Covered parking is also available. For your enjoyment and convenience, we offer a community room, large deck area with an outdoor grilling station, a laundry facility, and on-site management and maintenance. Contact our friendly leasing staff to set up a personal tour today!