All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like Woodland Trails.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
Woodland Trails
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:45 PM

Woodland Trails

12401 N MacArthur Blvd · (405) 342-3018
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12401 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73142
Fox Run

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2204 · Avail. Aug 12

$625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 3012 · Avail. Aug 12

$640

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 3112 · Avail. now

$640

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 19+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2904 · Avail. Sep 10

$855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 2902 · Avail. Jul 27

$880

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodland Trails.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
garage
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Find your new home today at Woodland Trails Apartments! Settle into one of our studio, one, or two-bedroom apartments and experience resort-style living at a great price. If you are searching for an inviting and relaxing space, you're in luck! Every apartment offers spacious living areas, plank wood flooring, fully-equipped kitchens, and generous storage space to ensure that you'll love calling Woodland Trails Apartments home. Stay active at our 24-hour fitness center, play with your furry friend at our on-site dog run, or take a dip in the refreshing pool. Covered parking is also available. For your enjoyment and convenience, we offer a community room, large deck area with an outdoor grilling station, a laundry facility, and on-site management and maintenance. Contact our friendly leasing staff to set up a personal tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 - $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: We welcome all dog breeds (no aggressive breeds), ages, and sizes. Pet interview required. All fees are per pet. 55 lbs max pet limit.
Parking Details: Covered & Uncovered Lot. Covered Parking Space $35. Covered parking and garages available. Please contact leasing office for complete details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodland Trails have any available units?
Woodland Trails has 24 units available starting at $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodland Trails have?
Some of Woodland Trails's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodland Trails currently offering any rent specials?
Woodland Trails is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodland Trails pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodland Trails is pet friendly.
Does Woodland Trails offer parking?
Yes, Woodland Trails offers parking.
Does Woodland Trails have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodland Trails offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodland Trails have a pool?
Yes, Woodland Trails has a pool.
Does Woodland Trails have accessible units?
No, Woodland Trails does not have accessible units.
Does Woodland Trails have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodland Trails has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Woodland Trails?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Capitol on 28th Street
215 NE 28th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73105
The Brickell
1292 W I 240 Service Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73013
The Parker Apartment Homes
14140 Broadway Ext
Oklahoma City, OK 73013
Hefner Hollow
6708 W Wilshire Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Eagle Crest Apartments
10400 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73162
The Reserve at Quail North
2600 Watemark Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73134

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity