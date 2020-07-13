The Maywood Apartments.

Amenities
Welcome to The Maywood, a beautiful and exciting residential community offering 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments in OKC! The homes in this handcrafted community feature stylish and comfortable interiors with ample living space, premium materials and finishes that lend an air of luxury and a range of amenities that are meant to help make day-to-day life less stressful and more convenient.
Each of these apartments in OKC features a gourmet kitchen with sleek and modern appliances, a full-sized washer and dryer, granite countertops and wood-plank flooring, central air conditioning and a private patio space or balcony. The wider community is also a sight to behold, offering landscaped courtyards, a resident clubhouse, a swimming pool and sundeck, outdoor fire pits, fitness centers and much more for you to enjoy.