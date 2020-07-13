All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

The Maywood Apartments

425 N Oklahoma Ave · (405) 673-8524
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

425 N Oklahoma Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Downtown Oklahoma City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2406 · Avail. Sep 3

$905

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 2419 · Avail. Aug 19

$975

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Unit 2213 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2417 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1091 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Maywood Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
extra storage
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
dog park
internet access
package receiving
smoke-free community
Welcome to The Maywood, a beautiful and exciting residential community offering 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments in OKC! The homes in this handcrafted community feature stylish and comfortable interiors with ample living space, premium materials and finishes that lend an air of luxury and a range of amenities that are meant to help make day-to-day life less stressful and more convenient.

Each of these apartments in OKC features a gourmet kitchen with sleek and modern appliances, a full-sized washer and dryer, granite countertops and wood-plank flooring, central air conditioning and a private patio space or balcony. The wider community is also a sight to behold, offering landscaped courtyards, a resident clubhouse, a swimming pool and sundeck, outdoor fire pits, fitness centers and much more for you to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 80 lbs
Parking Details: Underground Parking Garage: Included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage units: $35-$50/month (Size Varies)
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Maywood Apartments have any available units?
The Maywood Apartments has 18 units available starting at $905 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does The Maywood Apartments have?
Some of The Maywood Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Maywood Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Maywood Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Maywood Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Maywood Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Maywood Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Maywood Apartments offers parking.
Does The Maywood Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Maywood Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Maywood Apartments have a pool?
No, The Maywood Apartments does not have a pool.
Does The Maywood Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Maywood Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Maywood Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Maywood Apartments has units with dishwashers.

