The Maywood Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished granite counters garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors in unit laundry ceiling fan extra storage Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly 24hr maintenance dog park internet access package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome to The Maywood, a beautiful and exciting residential community offering 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments in OKC! The homes in this handcrafted community feature stylish and comfortable interiors with ample living space, premium materials and finishes that lend an air of luxury and a range of amenities that are meant to help make day-to-day life less stressful and more convenient.



Each of these apartments in OKC features a gourmet kitchen with sleek and modern appliances, a full-sized washer and dryer, granite countertops and wood-plank flooring, central air conditioning and a private patio space or balcony. The wider community is also a sight to behold, offering landscaped courtyards, a resident clubhouse, a swimming pool and sundeck, outdoor fire pits, fitness centers and much more for you to enjoy.