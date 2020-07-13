All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like
The Bryant Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
The Bryant Apartment Homes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:04 AM

The Bryant Apartment Homes

Open Now until 6pm
3101 NW 150th St · (334) 316-5960
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3101 NW 150th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73013

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 42D · Avail. Jul 17

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 44H · Avail. now

$845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 44B · Avail. now

$920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 24B · Avail. now

$920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Bryant Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
dog park
gym
playground
pool
volleyball court
cats allowed
parking
clubhouse
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!The Bryant Apartment Homes is located in NW Oklahoma City in the prestigious Edmond School District. Within minutes of Mercy Hospital, the Francis Tuttle Vo-Tech Portland Campus, Quail Springs Mall, and Lake Hefner, the community provides easy freeway access to Kilpatrick Turnpike, Hefner Parkway and I-44. We offer two elite floor plans that include all appliances, a full size washer and dryer, and controlled access that allows our residents to enjoy a quiet home environment. Residents are invited to relax in the pool, play a game of volleyball, enjoy our private dog park, or stroll through the professionally landscaped community. The Bryant is a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3,6, 10, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom) $200 (2 bedrooms)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Bryant Apartment Homes have any available units?
The Bryant Apartment Homes has 4 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does The Bryant Apartment Homes have?
Some of The Bryant Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Bryant Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
The Bryant Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Bryant Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, The Bryant Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does The Bryant Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, The Bryant Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does The Bryant Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Bryant Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Bryant Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, The Bryant Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does The Bryant Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, The Bryant Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does The Bryant Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Bryant Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Montclair Parc
10900 S Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73170
Cross Timber
10700 S May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73128
Country Creek
10300 S Western Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73112
Eagle Crest Apartments
10400 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73162

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 BedroomsOklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly ApartmentsOklahoma City Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKEnid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OKBethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail CreekHeritage Hills EastN.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian UniversityOklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology CenterMetro Technology Centers