Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court dog park gym playground pool volleyball court cats allowed parking clubhouse e-payments hot tub online portal

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!The Bryant Apartment Homes is located in NW Oklahoma City in the prestigious Edmond School District. Within minutes of Mercy Hospital, the Francis Tuttle Vo-Tech Portland Campus, Quail Springs Mall, and Lake Hefner, the community provides easy freeway access to Kilpatrick Turnpike, Hefner Parkway and I-44. We offer two elite floor plans that include all appliances, a full size washer and dryer, and controlled access that allows our residents to enjoy a quiet home environment. Residents are invited to relax in the pool, play a game of volleyball, enjoy our private dog park, or stroll through the professionally landscaped community. The Bryant is a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions.