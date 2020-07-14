The Brickell.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry playground pool 24hr maintenance media room parking

Amazing move in special - half off your first two months of rent! Terms and conditions apply, please contact property for details. Our leasing office is open for in-person tours! Call today to schedule a tour! Brickell Apartments has newly renovated apartments! Our beautifully remodeled apartment homes offer a modern look and feel with upgraded cabinets, granite-style countertops, resurfaced countertops, new lighting, new hardware, and upgraded flooring options. We also boast the best location in Oklahoma City! Brickell Apartments is conveniently located close to Interstate 240, and Interstate 35. Easy access to anywhere in the city. Enjoy the Warren Theatre, I-Max Theatre, Will Rogers World Airport, Plaza Mayor, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment close by. We have everything that you need, right outside your front door. The apartments participate in The Housing Choice Voucher Program designed to maintain affordable housing for residents.