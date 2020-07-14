All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

The Brickell

1292 W I 240 Service Rd · (405) 679-2593
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1292 W I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Southern Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10-252 · Avail. now

$575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 90-264 · Avail. Oct 3

$585

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 06-156 · Avail. Sep 5

$595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 94-206 · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 74-129 · Avail. Aug 22

$610

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 74-230 · Avail. now

$620

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

See 19+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Brickell.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
media room
parking
Amazing move in special - half off your first two months of rent! Terms and conditions apply, please contact property for details. Our leasing office is open for in-person tours! Call today to schedule a tour! Brickell Apartments has newly renovated apartments! Our beautifully remodeled apartment homes offer a modern look and feel with upgraded cabinets, granite-style countertops, resurfaced countertops, new lighting, new hardware, and upgraded flooring options. We also boast the best location in Oklahoma City! Brickell Apartments is conveniently located close to Interstate 240, and Interstate 35. Easy access to anywhere in the city. Enjoy the Warren Theatre, I-Max Theatre, Will Rogers World Airport, Plaza Mayor, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment close by. We have everything that you need, right outside your front door. The apartments participate in The Housing Choice Voucher Program designed to maintain affordable housing for residents.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $70 per person
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300, half is refundable
fee: $300, half is refundable
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: none
Parking Details: Open Parking, free. Other. Please call for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Brickell have any available units?
The Brickell has 27 units available starting at $575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does The Brickell have?
Some of The Brickell's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Brickell currently offering any rent specials?
The Brickell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Brickell pet-friendly?
Yes, The Brickell is pet friendly.
Does The Brickell offer parking?
Yes, The Brickell offers parking.
Does The Brickell have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Brickell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Brickell have a pool?
Yes, The Brickell has a pool.
Does The Brickell have accessible units?
No, The Brickell does not have accessible units.
Does The Brickell have units with dishwashers?
No, The Brickell does not have units with dishwashers.

