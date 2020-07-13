All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like
Eagle Crest Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
Eagle Crest Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:17 PM

Eagle Crest Apartments

10400 N Council Rd · (405) 349-5761
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10400 N Council Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73162
Northhaven

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit Eagle Crest Apartments - 301 10400 North Council · Avail. Jul 24

$610

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit Eagle Crest Apartments - 302 10400 North Council · Avail. Aug 21

$610

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit Eagle Crest Apartments - 214 10400 North Council · Avail. Jul 24

$925

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eagle Crest Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
accessible
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.00 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $150.00 Admin Fee - 1Bedrooms. $250.00 Admin Fee - 2Bedrooms
Additional: Utility Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $500
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Each unit comes with it's very own parking spot. Select units have covered parking.
Storage Details: Eagle Crest offers storage units for an additional cost each month. Residents receive a 10% discount.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Eagle Crest Apartments have any available units?
Eagle Crest Apartments has 3 units available starting at $610 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does Eagle Crest Apartments have?
Some of Eagle Crest Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eagle Crest Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Eagle Crest Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eagle Crest Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Eagle Crest Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Eagle Crest Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Eagle Crest Apartments offers parking.
Does Eagle Crest Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Eagle Crest Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Eagle Crest Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Eagle Crest Apartments has a pool.
Does Eagle Crest Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Eagle Crest Apartments has accessible units.
Does Eagle Crest Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eagle Crest Apartments has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Brickell
1292 W I 240 Service Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Argon
13600 N Blackwelder Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Heritage Park Apartments
1920 Heritage Park Dr
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Woodland Trails
12401 N MacArthur Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73142
Quail Run
3264 W Memorial Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Retreat at Quail North
2701 Watermark Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73135
Steelyard Apartments
505 E Sheridan Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73104

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 BedroomsOklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly ApartmentsOklahoma City Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKEnid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OKBethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail CreekHeritage Hills EastN.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian UniversityOklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology CenterMetro Technology Centers