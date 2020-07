Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym pet friendly

Located in the rolling hills of NW Oklahoma City, Crown at Lone Oak offers great access to restaurants, shopping, entertainment and highways. It is the first community in Oklahoma City to offer Keyless Entry, among other unique features. Its floor plans feature 9’ and 15’ ceilings, one and two bedroom Villas with attached garages that marry the luxury of a custom home with high end amenities. Enjoy the huge resort style swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ grills, community vegetable garden and 24/7 fitness center.