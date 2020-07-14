Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park internet access online portal package receiving playground

Youll love coming home to your newly remodeled one, two or three bedroom apartment home in this convenient I-240 location in South Oklahoma City!



Work off the stress of the day in the fitness center, then refresh yourself with a quick dip in the brand new pool before you capture your moment of zen lounging poolside! When your dinner bell rings, youll find many restaurants to choose from in any direction! Johnny Carinos, Teds Escondido, Chilis, IHOP, Charlestonsthe list goes on and on! Lots of great shopping is nearby, too! No need to go far on laundry day, whether you choose an apartment home with washer/dryer connections, or you opt to utilize the state of the art on-site laundry center, convenience is the name of the game!



Enjoy a convenient location with easy access to I-240, I-44 and I-35. Were in the heart of all that South Oklahoma City has to offer and within minutes of TAFB. All our spacious apartments and townhomes are newly remodeled. At City Heights South, we have everything but you!