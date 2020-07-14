All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like
City Heights South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

City Heights South

717 Santa Rosa Drive · (405) 267-9721
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

717 Santa Rosa Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73139

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 708AN · Avail. now

$655

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 708PA · Avail. Sep 7

$655

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 708VE · Avail. Aug 7

$655

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from City Heights South.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
internet access
online portal
package receiving
playground
Youll love coming home to your newly remodeled one, two or three bedroom apartment home in this convenient I-240 location in South Oklahoma City!\n\nWork off the stress of the day in the fitness center, then refresh yourself with a quick dip in the brand new pool before you capture your moment of zen lounging poolside! When your dinner bell rings, youll find many restaurants to choose from in any direction! Johnny Carinos, Teds Escondido, Chilis, IHOP, Charlestonsthe list goes on and on! Lots of great shopping is nearby, too! No need to go far on laundry day, whether you choose an apartment home with washer/dryer connections, or you opt to utilize the state of the art on-site laundry center, convenience is the name of the game!\n\nEnjoy a convenient location with easy access to I-240, I-44 and I-35. Were in the heart of all that South Oklahoma City has to offer and within minutes of TAFB. All our spacious apartments and townhomes are newly remodeled. At City Heights South, we have everything but you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $150 to $350
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 3
rent: $25
restrictions: No breed or weight restriction
Parking Details: Carports.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions

Does City Heights South have any available units?
City Heights South has 10 units available starting at $655 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does City Heights South have?
Some of City Heights South's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is City Heights South currently offering any rent specials?
City Heights South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is City Heights South pet-friendly?
Yes, City Heights South is pet friendly.
Does City Heights South offer parking?
Yes, City Heights South offers parking.
Does City Heights South have units with washers and dryers?
No, City Heights South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does City Heights South have a pool?
Yes, City Heights South has a pool.
Does City Heights South have accessible units?
No, City Heights South does not have accessible units.
Does City Heights South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, City Heights South has units with dishwashers.

