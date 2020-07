Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Amazing move in special - Half off your first month's rent! Our leasing office is OPEN for in-person tours! We are still committed to Social Distancing. Call today to schedule a tour! Planning to visit? Some things you need to know prior to your visit. In keeping with Social Distancing we will only be able to give one person at a time a personal tour. The person visiting will be required to wear their own mask. Masks will not be provided. For your safety will have to sanitize the unit we show after each tour. Please plan your visit in advance by setting an appointment. We want to give you the best customer service we can during this uncertain time.. Surround yourself with the charm and tranquility of an established community! Stroll through our carefully manicured grounds to your spacious home where a special touch has created the type of environment you expect. Our ideal location is close to I-240, Will Rogers World Airport, FAA, Tinker AFB and minutes from downtown OKC ...