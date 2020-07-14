All apartments in Oklahoma City
Brickell II

1294 Southwest 74th Street · (405) 353-9765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1294 Southwest 74th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Southern Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brickell II.

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1,6,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $200 off 1st month- Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $45
restrictions: Weight limit 35 lbs
Parking Details: 1 space provided.
Storage Details: 6x8 storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brickell II have any available units?
Brickell II doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
Is Brickell II currently offering any rent specials?
Brickell II is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brickell II pet-friendly?
Yes, Brickell II is pet friendly.
Does Brickell II offer parking?
Yes, Brickell II offers parking.
Does Brickell II have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brickell II does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brickell II have a pool?
No, Brickell II does not have a pool.
Does Brickell II have accessible units?
No, Brickell II does not have accessible units.
Does Brickell II have units with dishwashers?
No, Brickell II does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Brickell II have units with air conditioning?
No, Brickell II does not have units with air conditioning.
