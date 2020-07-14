Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly accessible basketball court bbq/grill cc payments conference room e-payments guest parking guest suite internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home. Our apartment homes feature spacious, open floor plans with luxurious features such as granite countertops, garden tubs, and full-size washers and dryers. The community amenities include a business center with free printing, a shimmering pool with a built-in tanning area, and a fully equipped 24-hour fitness room. We have open and covered parking options along with attached and detached garages.