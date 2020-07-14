All apartments in Oklahoma City
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
Anatole On MacArthur South
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Anatole On MacArthur South

5924 Southwest 12th Street · (405) 547-9795
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5924 Southwest 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73128

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10306 · Avail. now

$840

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

Unit 5306 · Avail. now

$840

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

Unit 3306 · Avail. Aug 21

$840

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2201 · Avail. now

$1,180

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1137 sqft

Unit 7207 · Avail. now

$1,180

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1137 sqft

Unit 6102 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,185

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1137 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Anatole On MacArthur South.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
bbq/grill
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
guest parking
guest suite
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home. Our apartment homes feature spacious, open floor plans with luxurious features such as granite countertops, garden tubs, and full-size washers and dryers. The community amenities include a business center with free printing, a shimmering pool with a built-in tanning area, and a fully equipped 24-hour fitness room. We have open and covered parking options along with attached and detached garages.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $10
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $10
Parking Details: Other, assigned: paid. Attached and detached garages, surface lot and covered parking available. There is a parking assignment fee of $30 for covered parking and $80 for attached garage. Please call our leasing office for parking policy. Parking Lot, Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Anatole On MacArthur South have any available units?
Anatole On MacArthur South has 32 units available starting at $840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does Anatole On MacArthur South have?
Some of Anatole On MacArthur South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Anatole On MacArthur South currently offering any rent specials?
Anatole On MacArthur South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Anatole On MacArthur South pet-friendly?
Yes, Anatole On MacArthur South is pet friendly.
Does Anatole On MacArthur South offer parking?
Yes, Anatole On MacArthur South offers parking.
Does Anatole On MacArthur South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Anatole On MacArthur South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Anatole On MacArthur South have a pool?
Yes, Anatole On MacArthur South has a pool.
Does Anatole On MacArthur South have accessible units?
Yes, Anatole On MacArthur South has accessible units.
Does Anatole On MacArthur South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Anatole On MacArthur South has units with dishwashers.

