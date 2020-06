Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Come live in this recently remodeled duplex next door to OU Medical Center. Minutes from Downtown and Midtown and walking distance to anywhere on the OU Medical campus. Brand new stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer are included. This home is secured with a Ring home security system.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.