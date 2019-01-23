Rent Calculator
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
921 N Katherine Pl.
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
921 N Katherine Pl.
921 NE Katherine Pl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
921 NE Katherine Pl, Oklahoma City, OK 73114
Musgrave
Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice home with open kitchen. Recently remodeled. Storage shed and two car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 921 N Katherine Pl. have any available units?
921 N Katherine Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oklahoma City, OK
.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oklahoma City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 921 N Katherine Pl. have?
Some of 921 N Katherine Pl.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 921 N Katherine Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
921 N Katherine Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 N Katherine Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 921 N Katherine Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City
.
Does 921 N Katherine Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 921 N Katherine Pl. does offer parking.
Does 921 N Katherine Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 N Katherine Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 N Katherine Pl. have a pool?
No, 921 N Katherine Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 921 N Katherine Pl. have accessible units?
No, 921 N Katherine Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 921 N Katherine Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 N Katherine Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
