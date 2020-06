Amenities

Updated in the highly sought after Lincoln Terrace district of OKC! This historic charmer is close to downtown, has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, new stainless steel appliances and central HVAC! Pet friendly! $250 pet fee per pet. Please call Buffalo Property Management at 405-229-5261 Monday-Friday between the hours of 9:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. or email buffalopm1234@gmail.com to schedule a showing.