All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 8609 Northwest 74th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
8609 Northwest 74th Street
Last updated May 30 2020 at 3:41 PM

8609 Northwest 74th Street

8609 Northwest 74th Street · (402) 262-4700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8609 Northwest 74th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73132
Meadows at River Bend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2233 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Oklahoma City features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Master Suite, Fireplace, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Backyard Patio, and Two Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8609 Northwest 74th Street have any available units?
8609 Northwest 74th Street has a unit available for $1,549 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8609 Northwest 74th Street have?
Some of 8609 Northwest 74th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8609 Northwest 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8609 Northwest 74th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8609 Northwest 74th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8609 Northwest 74th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8609 Northwest 74th Street offer parking?
Yes, 8609 Northwest 74th Street does offer parking.
Does 8609 Northwest 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8609 Northwest 74th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8609 Northwest 74th Street have a pool?
No, 8609 Northwest 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8609 Northwest 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 8609 Northwest 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8609 Northwest 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8609 Northwest 74th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8609 Northwest 74th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Quail Landing
14200 N May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
West Village
835 West Sheridan Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73106
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Retreat at Quail North
2701 Watermark Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Crown Lone Oak
15400 Crown at Lone Oak Road
Oklahoma City, OK 73013
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73103
Six100
6100 North Meridian Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73112

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity