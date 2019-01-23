All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 8524 Northwest 90th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
8524 Northwest 90th Street
Last updated May 30 2020 at 3:41 PM

8524 Northwest 90th Street

8524 Northwest 90th Street · (402) 262-4700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8524 Northwest 90th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73132
Rambling Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1659 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Spacious home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Oklahoma City features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Master Suite, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and Two Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8524 Northwest 90th Street have any available units?
8524 Northwest 90th Street has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8524 Northwest 90th Street have?
Some of 8524 Northwest 90th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8524 Northwest 90th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8524 Northwest 90th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8524 Northwest 90th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8524 Northwest 90th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8524 Northwest 90th Street offer parking?
Yes, 8524 Northwest 90th Street does offer parking.
Does 8524 Northwest 90th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8524 Northwest 90th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8524 Northwest 90th Street have a pool?
No, 8524 Northwest 90th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8524 Northwest 90th Street have accessible units?
No, 8524 Northwest 90th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8524 Northwest 90th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8524 Northwest 90th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8524 Northwest 90th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Quail Ridge
2609 Featherstone Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Cinnamon Square
6624 S May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73159
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Northridge (Retreat at River Bend)
8114 W Britton Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73162
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73103
City Heights South
717 Santa Rosa Drive
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73112

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity