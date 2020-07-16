845 Northwest 35th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73118 Central Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
Comfortable home, clean and move-in ready; mock fireplace with built-in shelves, vinyl tile and hard wood floors, W/D hook-ups, large back yard, security alarm system. Security deposit is $700.00. Ask about our rent discount program!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 845 NW 35th Street have any available units?
845 NW 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.