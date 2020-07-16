All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

845 NW 35th Street

845 Northwest 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

845 Northwest 35th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73118
Central Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
alarm system
Comfortable home, clean and move-in ready; mock fireplace with built-in shelves, vinyl tile and hard wood floors, W/D hook-ups, large back yard, security alarm system. Security deposit is $700.00. Ask about our rent discount program!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 NW 35th Street have any available units?
845 NW 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 845 NW 35th Street have?
Some of 845 NW 35th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 NW 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
845 NW 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 NW 35th Street pet-friendly?
No, 845 NW 35th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 845 NW 35th Street offer parking?
No, 845 NW 35th Street does not offer parking.
Does 845 NW 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 845 NW 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 NW 35th Street have a pool?
No, 845 NW 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 845 NW 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 845 NW 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 845 NW 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 845 NW 35th Street has units with dishwashers.
